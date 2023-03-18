Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Orion Group Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 89,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
