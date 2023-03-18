Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 89,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,447,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

