ORIX (NYSE:IX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE IX opened at $80.15 on Thursday. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ORIX by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 39.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

