ORIX (NYSE:IX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE IX opened at $80.15 on Thursday. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
