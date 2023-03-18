Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $89,889.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,690 shares of company stock valued at $39,530 and sold 20,325 shares valued at $467,784. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

