Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.

ONTTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.12) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 460 ($5.61) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.18) to GBX 529 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

ONTTF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

