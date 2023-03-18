Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 2,130,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,238 shares of company stock worth $3,892,285 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,475,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

