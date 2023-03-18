Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.4 %

PKG traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.32. 4,941,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

