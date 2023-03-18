PancakeSwap Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00014171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $727.99 million and $54.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 377,875,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,718,767 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

PancakeSwap Token Trading

