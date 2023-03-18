Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 192.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after buying an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 199,193 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $108.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

