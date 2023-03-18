Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,994. The company has a market cap of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.34. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $21.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

