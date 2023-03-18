PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

