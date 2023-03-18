PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.40. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 428,111 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price target on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
PAVmed Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PAVmed Company Profile
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAVmed (PAVM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.