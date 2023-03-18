PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.40. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 428,111 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price target on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

PAVmed Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAVmed Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at about $1,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PAVmed by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PAVmed by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 279,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

Featured Stories

