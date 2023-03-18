Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
