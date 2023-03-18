Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

PCTY stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.51. 859,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,195. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.82. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

