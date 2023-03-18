PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 165,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,493. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,487 shares of company stock worth $802,107. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

