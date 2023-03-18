PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 165,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,493. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.
Insider Activity
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,487 shares of company stock worth $802,107. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.