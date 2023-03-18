PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDSB. Noble Financial increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.