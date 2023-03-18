PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDSB. Noble Financial increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.31.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
