PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PEP opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.66.
PepsiCo Company Profile
