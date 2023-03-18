PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEP opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.66.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

