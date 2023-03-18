Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.1 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.