Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 150.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 26.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

