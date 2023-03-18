Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

