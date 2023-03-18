Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Chart Industries worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

