Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of SMART Global worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SMART Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SMART Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMART Global Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $767.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.35. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also

