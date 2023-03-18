Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,028 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $6,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 19.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

