Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Summit Materials worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

