Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of JFrog worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,157,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in JFrog by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 105,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,531 over the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.49.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

