Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.