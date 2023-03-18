Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

