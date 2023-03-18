Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Renasant by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Renasant by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Renasant by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

