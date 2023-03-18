Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of ScanSource worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

