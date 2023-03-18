Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,149 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of SMART Global worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMART Global Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $767.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.35. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

