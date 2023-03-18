Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Perion Network Trading Up 0.1 %
PERI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 459,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,068. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
