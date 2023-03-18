Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Trading Up 0.1 %

PERI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 459,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,068. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

About Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

