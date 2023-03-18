Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 164,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,703. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

