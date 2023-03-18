Permianville Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

PVL opened at $2.20 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,084,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,657,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,911 shares of company stock worth $1,007,482.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

