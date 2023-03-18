Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 332,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

