Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,185 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,159,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 12.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in F.N.B. by 17.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F.N.B. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 7,382,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,237. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.