Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 42,348 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.32% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,655.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,088 shares of company stock worth $2,433,296. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUPN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. 1,503,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

