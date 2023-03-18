Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.02 Million Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,588 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 696,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.