Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.23 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. PDC Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of PDC Energy worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,687. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,045,995. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

