Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $269.45. 3,738,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,631. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $238.48 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.42. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

