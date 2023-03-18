Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 723 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $72.20. 9,106,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,424. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

