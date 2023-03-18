Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 418.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

