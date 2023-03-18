Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,167 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

