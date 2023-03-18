Piper Sandler Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $95.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

