Piper Sandler Trims Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price to $6.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.83. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

