PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $83.17.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

