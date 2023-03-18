Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,120. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.