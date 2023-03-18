Platform Technology Partners Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average of $510.78. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

