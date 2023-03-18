Platform Technology Partners Buys 937 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $210.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $233.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 602.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

