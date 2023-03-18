Platform Technology Partners Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $78.29. 8,838,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

