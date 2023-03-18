Platform Technology Partners Has $352,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.23. 70,239,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,687,555. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.