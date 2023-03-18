Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 605,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,575. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

